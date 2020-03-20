Decree makes home delivery easier for food, FMCG businesses

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government is looking to make it easier for companies that sell food and fast-moving consumer goods to do business off-site, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

A decree published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny exempts companies from a registration requirement for sales outside of business premises during the state of emergency.

The decree also exempts companies from registration for package delivery, as long as deliveries are of food or FMCGs.

Take-out website NetPincér told MTI on Thursday that about 500 restaurants had said they wanted to join its platform during the week, when restrictions were placed on hours guests can dine in at catering establishments.

Take-out orders can be placed at more than 2,000 restaurants in over 800 communities on NetPincér.