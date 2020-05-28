Decree lays down seating rules for outdoor sport, cultural events

MTI – Econews

A decree published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny allows open-air events to take place but sets rules for seating that ensure social distancing is maintained, state news wire MTI reports.

Image by Pixabay

The decree allows events to take place at venues that are "uncovered or partially covered", such as stadiums, swimming pools, open-air stages, and outdoor cinemas.

It requires event organizers to leave three empty seats between every person seated at the event. Additionally, seats must be left empty in the row behind that in which people are seated to ensure a distance of at least 1.5 m is maintained between people.

The decree says that social distancing rules must be followed especially closely in box seats, during performance breaks, at concession stands, and at open-air events where there is no seating.

Compliance with the rules is the responsibility of event organizers.

The decree enters into force today.