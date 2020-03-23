COVID-19 questionnaire for the national epidemiological forecasting system

Ekaterina Sidorina

A national epidemiological forecasting system is being developed by the University of Szeged and several other educational institutions and research groups.

Photo by illpaxphotomatic/Shutterstock.com

According to the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM), various data from different time periods both before and after the beginning of the outbreak is being collected in order to create an accurate infection model, state news agency MTI reported.

The information is collected through an anonymous online questionnaire that is open to all to fill in, thus making it a great tool for Hungarian research teams to develop more effective prevention methods and slow down the spread of the virus.

ITM is asking everyone to contribute to the research by devoting a few minutes to completing the questionnaire available at https://covid.sed.hu/questions