COVID-19 cases reach 3,313, but active cases decline

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 3,313, up 29 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu. On the other hand, active cases are on the decline with recoveries outnumbering new infections.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The number of fatalities has increased by four, now reaching 425.

Some 49 more patients were declared healthy yesterday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,007

According to the website, there are 1,881 active cases of coronavirus in the country, down from 1,905 yesterday. About 60% of active cases are located in either Budapest or Pest county.

The number of people requiring hospitalization stands at 746, with 45 of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 114,719 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 11,016 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest is the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,595. Pest county continues to be the second most affected, with 445 cases, followed by Fejér county (338 cases).

