Covering faces to be made mandatory in stores in Budapest

Starting from April 27 it will be mandatory to cover faces when visiting shops, stores, markets, shopping malls or using taxis in Budapest, mayor Gergely Karácsony said in a video posted on his Facebook page, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The restrictions will be in addition to an earlier directive making the wearing of masks or of covering up faces with scarves or bandanas mandatory in the capitol when using public transport services, also from April 27.

Budapest public transport company BKK will start distributing 60,000 masks in Budapest free of charge to passengers.

Karácsony said the decisions were made after consulting with the government and were driven by the need to stop the coronavirus outbreak and international experiences show that in closed spaces it is dangerous if people do not cover up their faces.

