Coronavirus restrictions to be lifted in Budapest

Ekaterina Sidorina

The government is lifting the COVID-19-related restrictions in Budapest, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on Saturday, May 16, via a video posted on Facebook.

Image by Pixabay

Measures taken to ease the lockdown in the capital will follow similar steps taken in the countryside with a two-week delay, he added.

“On the 66th day from the announcement of the state of emergency I can give you the good news that we have won the first battle, the one for the containment of the virus,” Orbán said.

However, despite the low numbers of infected and the decline in the new cases, the PM stressed that the practice of social distancing and responsible behavior remains especially important.

