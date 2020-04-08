Coronavirus Info Button, Notifications Added to LifeSaver App

BBJ

Two new features were introduced on April 6 to the LifeSaver application of the Vodafone Foundation and the National Ambulance Service, which aim to help the public in the current coronavirus pandemic, Vodafone Hungary has told bbj.hu.

Amanda Nelson, Vodafone Hungary CEO, with the Lifesaver app. Photo by Vodafone Hungary.

The Coronavirus Information button takes users directly to the Hungarian government’s official coronavirus information site (koronavirus.gov.hu). The application can also now generate so-called push notifications to inform users about important, fresh developments; users receive these messages even when the application is not open on their phone or they are not using their handset.

The innovations were made possible with the support and participation of the Tigra Informatics Group.

“At Vodafone Hungary, we are working to support Hungary in the extremely difficult situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in every way we can. In such times, being well-informed is of paramount importance, so we wanted to help both the authorities and the public. Thus, we encourage people to download the LifeSaver app both for themselves and their loved ones, if they haven’t already done so,” said Gergő J. Budai, director of external affairs at Vodafone Hungary.

The National Ambulance Service recommends that everyone should authorise these notifications, as this allows the app to send important messages and warnings to users.

“The primary purpose of the LifeSaver app is to make it easier to call for help, allowing ambulance crews to get abundant information fast. The upgrade adds new features to the app that can also indirectly support the saving of lives,” emphasised Dr. Gábor Csató, director general of the National Ambulance Service.

The LifeSaver app was jointly launched by the Vodafone Hungary Foundation and the National Ambulance Service in January. Users upload health information to the app, which is instantly displayed on the monitor of ambulance control room staff when an emergency call is made. The accurate positioning system also helps emergency crews find the person in trouble fast, even if they cannot provide an exact address.

In the two months since its launch, the app has been downloaded by more than 450,000 people and initiated close to 2,500 emergency calls, 680 of which required actual medical care, Vodafone say.