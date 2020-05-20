Coronavirus infection rate at 36.8 per 100,000 individuals

BBJ

The number of coronavirus infections per 100,000 persons stands at 36.8 nationally, which is a favorable rate compared to neighbouring countries, as well other countries in Europe and around the world, Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller said at an online press conference today, according to a report by government information website kormany.hu.

Image by Lightspring/Shutterstock.com

However, there are territorial differences, with the rate remaining the highest in Budapest (97.6 infections per 100,000 individuals), followed by Fejér County (86.4), and Zala County (86), she added.

Müller said that, so far, 110 people in 33 elderly care homes have died from the coronavirus. In total, 846 residents and 139 workers have been infected in such institutions. At the same time, 298 patients have already recovered.

Complex analysis and evaluation of data, including the number and percentage of fatalities, can take place after the epidemic she added.

