Coronavirus death toll in Hungary exceeds 1,000

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 27,595, with 920 new cases and 27 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

The death toll now stands at 1,023.

Some 33% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 40,782, up from 39,862 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 12,164.

Currently, 1,538 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 156 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 850,878 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 23,815 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 13,232. Pest County is the second most affected, with 5,179 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (2,494 cases).