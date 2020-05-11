Confirmed coronavirus cases reach 3,284

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary has climbed to 3,284, up 21 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

The COVID-19 death toll has increased to 421, after the passing of chronically ill eight patients.

Some 25 more people were declared healthy yesterday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 958.

Active cases are on the decline once again. According to the website, there were 1,905 active cases of coronavirus in the country, down from 1,917 yesterday.

The number of people requiring hospitalization stands at 782, with 42 of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 112,165 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 10,955 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest is the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,587. Pest county continues to be the second most affected, with 438 cases, followed by Fejér county (333 cases).

