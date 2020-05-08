Companies avail of pandemic relief to save 44,000 jobs

MTI – Econews

So far, 3,000 companies have availed of government measures to shield against the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic to preserve 44,000 workplaces, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office said, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Gulyás said applications for government support for investments had already exceeded the HUF 50 billion allocation. The government will make a decision on raising the amount earmarked for the subsidies, he added.

The European Commission has allowed Hungary to offer companies up to EUR 800,000 in investment support, as long as that amount is matched by the recipients of the monies, he said.

The government has decided to raise the number of fostered workers, to finance training programs and to increase the number of contract members of the Army to ensure people who have lost their jobs because of the crisis get the chance to continue working, Gulyás said.

