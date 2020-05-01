Commerce assoc head welcomes easing of restrictions on movement

MTI – Econews

The head of Hungaryʼs National Commerce Association (OKSZ) on Thursday welcomed an easing of restrictions on movement outside of the capital announced by the prime minister, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Lifting restrictions on business hours is a "major step" for the commerce sector, György Vámos said.

He said some 80,000 shops that sell clothes, shoes, toys and sporting goods, had been shuttered since the curfew restrictions were imposed on March 28 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Online sales have done little to make up for those shopsʼ revenue loss, he added.

Vámos augured a gradual rise in retail turnover in the coming period.

