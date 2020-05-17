Changes to restrictions in Budapest from tomorrow

Ekaterina Sidorina

New COVID-19-related regulations will take effect from Monday, (May 18), as the stay-at-home orders are lifted in Budapest.

The square in front of Saint Stephenʼs Basilica used to be the most crowded areas of Budapest pre-COVID; now it, like much of the rest of the capital, will reopen from Monday (May 18). Photo by Dorjpagma / Shutterstock.com

According to kormany.hu, social distancing and the use of face masks in public remain obligatory; however, public areas, museums, zoos, outdoor playgrounds and swimming pools can be visited from Monday.

The restrictions regarding only people above 65 visiting grocery stores and pharmacies from 9 a.m-noon remain unchanged, but municipalities are allowed to set different opening hours for the markets.

In a major break from the previous stay at home rules, all shops, restaurants and bars will be able to open their doors as well and, due to the losses suffered in the hospitality trade, the fee for using public space for terraces will be cancelled until September 1.

Universities in Budapest can also reopen from Monday, based on the decision of the individual rectors; however, student accommodation establishments remain closed.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.

