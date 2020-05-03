Changes in restrictions starting tomorrow

Ekaterina Sidorina

A new phase in the regulations aiming to restrict the spread of the coronavirus epidemic in Hungary will begin on Monday, the Operational Group announced today (Sunday, May 3).

Photo by Róbert Kiss / Shutterstock.com

The current "stay-at-home" and shop opening restrictions will remain in force in Budapest and Pest County.

In the rest of the country, almost all public places will be opened and can be visited. However, in shops and on public transport, a face mask or a scarf covering the mouth and nose must be worn, said Lieutenant Colonel Róbert Kiss of the Hungarian Police Force.

Public adherence of the new rules will be monitored by the police, and, if necessary, action will be taken immediately if violations are detected, he added.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.