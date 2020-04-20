BorsodChem donating cash, masks and disinfectant to community

Ekaterina Sidorina

The Chinese-owned Hungarian chemical raw material maker BorsodChem has provided HUF 20 million, 10,000 liters of disinfectant and 10,000 masks to various medical units to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Taking into consideration the extraordinary emergency, the company supported the procurement of special equipment at the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County Central Hospital and the University Educating Hospital with a donation of HUF 15 million, and the operation of the Kazincbarcika town hospital with a donation of HUF 5 million,” BorsodChem told the Budapest Business Journal via a press statement.

In addition, the pharma company, which is based in Kazincbarcika (184 km northeast of Budapest) says it has so far donated almost 10,000 liters of its own hypo-solution for disinfection to a variety of health and social care institutions and nearly 10,000 medical masks to the municipalities of the settlements that host the company’s industrial sites and key partners.

“In the current epidemiological situation, BorsodChem considers joining forces and selfless and effective assistance to be the most important things that can be done by the company for the benefit of the neighboring communities in order to arrest the further spread of the coronavirus epidemic,” the company told bbj.hu.