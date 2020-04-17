Border crossing point to be opened for Hungarians working in Austria

Bence Gaál

A border crossing point will be opened for Hungarians working in Austria next Wednesday, government website kormany.hu reports, citing a Facebook post by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

Photo by Johanna Poetsch / Shutterstock.com

Szijjártó wrote that last week two MPs from Sopron, Ágnes Molnár and Attila Barcza, contacted regarding the problem that Hungarians who work in Austria are having to experience long waiting times at the Sopron border crossing station each morning.

"Although the police acted with exemplary speed and introduced a more flexible and simpler method of border control, it became clear that the only permanent solution is the opening of another border crossing point," the minister wrote, adding that the MPs had recommended the border crossing station at Fertőrákos.

"Following talks with the Austrian Foreign Minister, we have come to a decision that also has a symbolic significance: we will be reopening the border crossing point close to the location of the 1989 Pan-European Picnic," Szijjártó wrote.

According to the agreement, Hungarians working in Austria will once again be able to use the border crossing linking Fertőrákos and Sankt Margarethen im Burgenland. The crossing will be opened next Wednesday.

