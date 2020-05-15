BMW plant in Debrecen will be built, FM says

Bence Gaál

The BMW plant in Debrecen will be built, with all parties keeping their promises and fulfilling their obligations outlined in the contract on the plantʼs construction, which was announced in 2018, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said today.

Péter Szijjártó (Photo by MTI/KKM/Mátyás Boros)

"... So far, everything has gone according to the original schedule, the construction site was officially handed over to the investor on Friday," Szijjártó said at an online press conference, according to a report by kormany.hu.

The value of the investment is more than EUR 1 billion, with the Hungarian government providing EUR 34.7 mln in funding.

"The global pandemic is also causing a delay of several months within the global economy, and accordingly it is only natural that the schedule of the construction work needs to be amended by a few months," the minister noted, adding that there is no question concerning whether or not the plant will be built.

Szijjártó also said that that the first phase of the plant’s construction, including preparatory work and infrastructure projects, has been ongoing since BMW announced the project.

"Hundreds of machine chains and thousands of people have been working for months on the four hundred hectare area created for the site of the plant; the workers have moved over 2 million cubic meters of earth, laid down 123 kilometers of cables, and dug out 12 kilometers of sewers, and have positioned 500 columns to ensure the stability of the future buildings”, he noted.

The construction of two motorway exits is also proceeding according to schedule, with the first motorway intersection expected to be completed by the end of next year. According to the minister, the development of the Budapest-Debrecen railway line is underway, with an expected completion date of 2023.

Thanking BMWʼs directors for their commitment to Hungary, Szijjártó said that the plant will become "one of the important bastions of the global automotive industry".

Michele Melchiorre, managing director of BMW Manufacturing Hungary, confirmed that the construction work is proceeding according to schedule.

"We remain committed to the plans for the establishment of the plant in Debrecen," Melchiorre said, adding that the construction schedule will have to be slightly amended due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

