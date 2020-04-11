BKV testing ozone disinfection

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Budapest Transit Company BKV Zrt. has said it is testing ozone disinfection on Budapest’s metro system.
The essence of the technology is that microorganisms cannot build up immunity, which can happen with conventional chemicals, during the oxidation process due to ozone, the company told state news service MTI.
Ozone, rather than chlorine disinfection, is being used in more areas, such as the National Ambulance Service and as a pilot project on BKV busses, the transport company said.
scroll for moreall times CET
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
KCG Partners Law Firm
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben