BKV testing ozone disinfection

MTI – Econews

Budapest Transit Company BKV Zrt. has said it is testing ozone disinfection on Budapest’s metro system.

The essence of the technology is that microorganisms cannot build up immunity, which can happen with conventional chemicals, during the oxidation process due to ozone, the company told state news service MTI.

Ozone, rather than chlorine disinfection, is being used in more areas, such as the National Ambulance Service and as a pilot project on BKV busses, the transport company said.