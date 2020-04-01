Balassagyarmat border crossing reopened for commuters

Bence Gaál

The Balassagyarmat border crossing point between Hungary and Slovakia has been reopened for commuters today, according to a report by government website kormany.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Citing a Facebook post by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, the report says that the regionʼs MP indicated in Parliament earlier this week that the closure of the crossing point caused difficulties for people living in the area.

"In view of the fact that similar problems have also been voiced on the other side of the border, we quickly came to an agreement with our Slovakian colleagues with relation to the fact that we will be providing commuters with the opportunity to cross the border again from dawn this morning," Szijjártó said.

