Azerbaijan assures Hungary of rapid handling for healthcare cargo

BBJ

The Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov assured Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó that Azerbaijan will handle healthcare shipments bound for Hungary as quickly as possible, according to a report by government website kormany.hu.

Image for illustrative purposes only. (Photo by Shutterstock.com)

Szijjártó held a telephone conversation with the Azerbaijani minister during the Easter holiday.

"Hungary is being supplied with healthcare equipment from the East, and shipments from China will continue to play a key role in combatting the virus epidemic in the upcoming weeks and months," the foreign minister wrote in a Facebook post.

"This is why it is important for cargo planes to have several available routes. My Azerbaijani colleague assured me that our goods and aeroplanes will be handled as rapidly as possible at Baku’s airport," he added.

