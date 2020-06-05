Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary create free travel zone for their citizens

Bence Gaál

Hungarian, Czech, Austrian, and Slovakian citizens are allowed to travel to each otherʼs countries without restrictions starting today, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced on Facebook.

The Hegyeshalom border crossing point on the Austro-Hungarian border.

"In recent days, we have held a host of telephone discussions on the lifting of the restrictions currently in force along our borders with my Austrian, Czech and Slovakian counterparts, foreign ministers Alexander Schellenberg, Tomáš Petříček and Ivan Korčok," Szijjártó said, according to a report by government website kormany.hu.

The ministers came to an agreement on all technical issues, and restrictions were lifted at 8 a.m. on Friday.

This means that travelers will not need a negative coronavirus test, and mandatory quarantine will no longer be required.

As the Budapest Business Journal reported last week, the Hungarian-Serbian border is also open without restrictions for the citizens of the two countries.