Attendance cap for entertainment events to remain in place, Gulyás says

MTI – Econews

The government does not want to change current measures in force to fight the novel coronavirus as any changes would carry risks and the goal is to prevent a second wave of infections, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at a weekly press briefing on Thursday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Gergely Gulyás (Photo: Gergely Botar/kormany.hu)

Rules capping the number of guests and organizers at 500 at musical and dance performances, either outdoors or at enclosed venues, either public or open, will remain in place even after August 15, Gulyás said.

The government will provide a HUF 5.3 billion allocation for musicians as the coronavirus lockdown has put them into a difficult position. The recordings of events supported by the state will be made available to everyone, he added.

Gulyás said the government aims for schools to reopen on September 1 and for teaching to resume normally.