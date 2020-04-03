Army task forces assist operation of more ʼessential companiesʼ

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian Army has sent task forces to another nine companies in the logistics, food and chemical sectors to assist in their continued smooth operation, the Defence Ministry said on Friday, according to a report by Hungarian new agency MTI.

Illustration by Shutterstock.com

The companies are among 140 earlier designated "essential" under a state of emergency declared by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier task forces were sent to 84 of those companies. Now members of the military have been sent to Rail Cargo Hungaria, logistic company Wabererʼs International, food companies Bonafarm, Kométa 99, Pápai Hús, Goodmills Magyarország, Globus Konzervipari and Bonduelle Central Europe Zöldségfeldolgozó and chemical company Alkaloida Vegyészeti Gyár.

