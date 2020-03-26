Army task forces assist operation of more ʼessentialʼ companies

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian Army has sent task forces to another 13 companies in the telecommunications, food, pharmaceutical and industrial and medical gas sectors to assist in their continued smooth operation, the Defense Ministry said, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image for illustrative purposes only. (Photo by Shutterstock.com)

The companies are among 140 earlier designated "essential" under a state of emergency declared by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier task forces were sent to 71 of those companies. Now members of the military have been sent to Magyar Telekom; supermarket chain operators TESCO-Global, CBA, SPAR, COOP; pharmaceutical companies Egis, Sanofi-Aventis, Richter and TEVA; and to industrial and medical gas companies BUS-OXY, Messer Hungarogáz, LINDE GÁZ and SIAD Hungary.

