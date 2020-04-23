AmCham welcomes amendments to economic relief action plan

Ekaterina Sidorina

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary has welcomed the latest announcements from the government on its economic relief program to help businesses survive the coronavirus crisis.

AmCham president Farkas Bársony (left) with chamber CEO Íris Lippi-Nagy. File photo by AmCham.

In a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal, the chamber said, “the new measures are in line with AmCham’s proposals, providing businesses with more support and flexibility.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the chamber says it has been working with the government to help manage the challenging economic situation.

Following regular consultations with AmCham and other business organizations, amendments to the economic relief action plan first announced on April 10 were unveiled on April 20, including a job protection subsidy system.

The chamber says the government has indicated it is open to further improvements, and AmCham pledges it will “continue working with the decision-makers to find the best possible solutions for all parties affected by the pandemic: the people, the businesses and the state.”