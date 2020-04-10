AmCham coronavirus webinar series launched

Ekaterina Sidorina

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary has launched the series of webinars, AmCham Live. Each week the chamber says it will organize discussions about the challenges caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, possible solutions and initiatives.

Image by JoyImage/Shutterstock.com

According to AmCham, experts from a variety of fields will take part in the new webinars. The first two events, “Everyone Needs a Plan B” (April 15) and “Skills to Survive COVID-19” (April 23) are already opened for registration on chamber website: amcham.com. The participation is free of charge for AmCham members.