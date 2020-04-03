Ambulance service teams up with code school

Nicholas Pongratz

The National Ambulance Service (OMSZ) and the Codecool Programming School have started a collaboration to create rapid IT developments to help fight the coronavirus, writes Forbes.hu.

Image by Ceri Breeze / Shutterstock.com

According to the rescue service, the software school and graduate programming students at the school are developing, within a few days, intranet-, mobile- and web-based targeted applications for rescuers to help them fight the coronavirus.

The first app has already been completed and ambulances have been tracking the evolution of the amount of protective equipment at all rescue stations in the country since last week via it.

With the help of the data, the rescue service can react immediately to changes in the OMSZ’ toolbox, thus speeding up its response.