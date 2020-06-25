All crossings on Ukrainian-Hungarian border to open next week

Bence Gaál

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said that all border checkpoints between Hungary and Ukraine will be opened on Monday, June 29, according to a report by Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

Image by Sergiy Palamarchuk/Shutterstock.com

Szijjártó held a joint briefing today with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev.

At the briefing, he recalled that only the Záhony-Chop checkpoint is currently operating. He said that the decision to open all checkpoints is aimed at reducing waiting times and eliminating long queues.