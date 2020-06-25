Your cart

All crossings on Ukrainian-Hungarian border to open next week

 Bence Gaál
 Thursday, June 25, 2020, 15:50

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said that all border checkpoints between Hungary and Ukraine will be opened on Monday, June 29, according to a report by Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

Image by Sergiy Palamarchuk/Shutterstock.com

Szijjártó held a joint briefing today with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev. 

At the briefing, he recalled that only the Záhony-Chop checkpoint is currently operating. He said that the decision to open all checkpoints is aimed at reducing waiting times and eliminating long queues.

 

 

