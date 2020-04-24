Afterschool club takes coding courses online

Ekaterina Sidorina

The novel coronavirus has brought a lot of challenges for a variety of sectors, education being one of them. The measures introduced by the governments are making institutions shift towards new and very different digital educational process, even for those teaching coding.

Photo by Logiscool

“We are familiar with the virtual world but this transition required a lot of effort on our part, too,” says Anita Breuer, founder of Logiscool, Hungarian educational afterschool franchise that now has a worldwide network focused on teaching programming.

The switch entirely to online classes meant the new approaches had to be found to keep the attention of students.

“There were countries where we had to take a break, it was indispensable for adapting our educational methodology of experience-based learning to the online space. We had one week for this transition,” admits Breuer.

Other steps for insuring on-going education in Logiscool included continuous updating via email or phone calls with parents and providing the necessary IT equipment to students and staff members worldwide prior the restrictions on movement. The existing digital system had to be upgraded to match the new demands as well.

Positive Outlook

Although the difficult economic situation and the closure of bricks and mortar schools provides many challenges for Logiscool, the founder remains positive.

“The present situation has significant potential, too. For example, we would like to provide an opportunity to learn coding online to those children and young people (aged 7-18 years) who have never tried it before, thus helping them to spend their time at home in a creative and fun way. For them we created our Logiscool LIVE! beginners’ online courses, which started in April. This is a giant step for us, both at Hungarian and international level.”

Logiscool launched its fun-based innovative coding school in Hungary in 2014, providing programming and digital courses and camps for children aged 6-18, taught by young students. Today, it is present in 16 countries and more than 100 locations. To date, more than 60,000 students have studied on Logiscool courses. The rapid growth is the result of the introduction of a franchise model.

In late February, Logiscool Programming School received an investment of EUR 3.5 million, or about HUF 1.2 billion, from venture capital fund manager Euroventures.