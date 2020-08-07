Active coronavirus cases up 21 in a day

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 555, up from 534 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

About 34% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 4,621 from 4,597 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,464, up one compared to Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 602, after the passing of two elderly, chronically ill patients.

Some 72 patients are currently hospitalized, with six of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 355,467 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,092 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,074. Pest County is the second most affected, with 695 cases, followed by Fejér County (379 cases).