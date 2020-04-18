A lab for protective equipment testing established in BME

Ekaterina Sidorina

A laboratory suitable for the technical examination of protective equipment has been established at Budapest University of Technology and Economics, according to a report by state news agency MTI.

Illustrative photo only by Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

The Ministry of Technology and Innovation turned to the university in March with the request to contribute its expertise to the testing of protective gear that does not have an EU type examination certificate.

Using its own specialists and infrastructure, BME has set up a laboratory to test the equipments’ filtration efficiency.

The expansion of the measuring capabilities has already begun, together with the legal preparations for declaring BME a designated testing laboratory for the duration of the emergency.

The new laboratory will enable the rapid domestic testing of respiratory protective devices and provide their use in health protection as soon as possible.

