989 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 32,909, with 989 new cases and 31 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 1,211.

Some 30% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 48,757, up from 47,768 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 14,637.

Currently, 1,960 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 197 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 910,368 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 24,780 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 14,889. Pest County is the second most affected, with 6,244 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (3,000 cases).