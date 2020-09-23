951 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 15,104, with 951 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Some 39% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 20,450, up from 19,499 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 702, after the passing of eight chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries has grown to 4,644.

Currently, 558 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 35 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 645,492 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 27,449 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 8,114. Pest County is the second most affected, with 2,771 cases, followed by Fejér County (1,009 cases).