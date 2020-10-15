950 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 28,052, with 950 new cases and 29 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll now stands at 1,052.

Some 33% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 41,732, up from 40,782 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 12,628.

Currently, 1,555 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 167 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 861,620 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 24,710 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 13,525. Pest County is the second most affected, with 5,298 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (2,557 cases).