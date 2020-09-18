941 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 11,202, with 941 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Some 42% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 16,111, up from 15,170 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 669, after the passing of six elderly, chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries has grown to 4,240.

Currently, 374 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 29 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 591,618 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 27,866 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 6,822. Pest County is the second most affected, with 2,225 cases, followed by Fejér County (818 cases).