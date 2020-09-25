927 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 16,464, with 927 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Some 38% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 22,127, up from 21,200 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 718, after the passing of nine patients.

The number of recoveries has risen to 4,945.

Currently, 577 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 30 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 668,553 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 25,374 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 8,618. Pest County is the second most affected, with 2,973 cases, followed by Fejér County (1,046 cases).