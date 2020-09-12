916 new cases of coronavirus registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 7,134, with 916 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Some 42% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 11,825, up from 10,909 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 633, after the passing of two elderly, chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries has grown to 4,058.

Currently, 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 15 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 529,063 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 25,569 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 5,092 Pest County is the second most affected, with 1,681 cases, followed by Fejér County (671 cases).