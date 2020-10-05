905 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 22,482, with 905 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Some 35% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 31,480, up from 30,575 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 8333, after the passing of 11 patients.

The number of recoveries has risen to 8,165.

Currently, 649 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 40 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 765,598 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 20,199 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 11,231. Pest County is the second most affected, with 4,164 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (1,667 cases).