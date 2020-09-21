876 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 13,779, with 876 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

Some 40% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 18,866, up from 17,990 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 686, after the passing of three chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries has grown to 4,401.

Currently, 463 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 35 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 615,999 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 26,750 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 7,734. Pest County is the second most affected, with 2,634 cases, followed by Fejér County (926 cases).