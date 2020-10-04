858 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 22,283, with 858 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Some 36% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 30,575, up from 28,631 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 822, after the passing of 10 patients.

The number of recoveries has risen to 7,470.

Currently, 685 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 42 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 759,174 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 19,923 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 11,015. Pest County is the second most affected, with 4,049 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (1,623 cases).