851 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 19,637, with 851 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Some 37% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 25,567, up from 24,716 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 757, after the passing of eight patients.

The number of recoveries has risen to 5,173.

Currently, 755 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 51 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 704,510 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 23,740 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 9,649. Pest County is the second most affected, with 3,362 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (1,275 cases).