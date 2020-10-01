848 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 20,410, with 848 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Some 37% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 27,309, up from 26,461 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 781, after the passing of 16 patients.

The number of recoveries has risen to 6,118.

Currently, 757 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 52 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 727,649 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 21,930 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 10,293. Pest County is the second most affected, with 3,737 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (1,367 cases).