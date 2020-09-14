844 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 8,394, with 844 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

Some 42% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 13,153, up from 12,309 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 642, after the passing of five elderly, chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries has grown to 4,117.

Currently, 287 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 16 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 549,211 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 26,668 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 5,640. Pest County is the second most affected, with 1,852 cases, followed by Fejér County (748 cases).