816 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 23,088, with 816 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Some 35% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 33,114, up from 32,298 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 877, after the passing of 24 patients.

The number of recoveries has risen to 9,149.

Currently, 656 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 41 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 781,023 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 20,319 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 11,527. Pest County is the second most affected, with 4,324 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (1,805 cases).