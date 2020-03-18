8 new cases of coronavirus confirmed

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary grew to 58 in Hungary, according to koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

A total of 122 people are in quarantine. The number of fatalities and recoveries remained at one and two, respectively.

Yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller warned that several hundred people might be infected with COVID-19 in Hungary in the upcoming days. She added that the elderly, especially those above 70 years of age, are the most vulnerable to the virus. She said that these people should stay home, and advocated for social distancing in public.