750 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 15,673, with 750 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Some 39% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 21,200, up from 20,450 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 709, after the passing of seven elderly, chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries has risen to 4,818.

Currently, 549 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 32 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 657,437 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 27,403 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 8,337. Pest County is the second most affected, with 2,883 cases, followed by Fejér County (1,026 cases).