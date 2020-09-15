726 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 9,103, with 726 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Some 43% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 13,879, up from 13,153 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 646, after the passing of four elderly, chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries has grown to 4,130.

Currently, 306 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 17 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 557,864 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 28,583 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 5,992. Pest County is the second most affected, with 1,960 cases, followed by Fejér County (770 cases).