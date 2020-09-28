702 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 18,815, with 702 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Some 37% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 24,716, up from 24,014 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 749, after the passing of 13 patients.

The number of recoveries has risen to 5,152.

Currently, 693 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 44 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 697,473 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 24,017 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 9,362. Pest County is the second most affected, with 3,238 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (1,233 cases).