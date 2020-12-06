6,697 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 172,728, with 6,697 new cases and 162 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 5,868.

Some 19% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 250,278 up from 243,581 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 71,682.

Currently, 7,709 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 637 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,941,724 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 50,283 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 51,753. Pest County is the second most affected, with 32,317 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (15,762 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far has reached 10,084.