6,635 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 159,487, with 6,635 new cases and 182 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 5,324.

Some 20% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 231,844 up from 225,209 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 67,033.

Currently, 7,693 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 663 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,876,274 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 50,430 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 48,746. Pest County is the second most affected, with 30,187 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (14,917 cases).

The number of curfew violations registered by authorities throughout the country so far has reached 8,851.